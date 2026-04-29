5 things to know for April 29: Free speech, King Charles, tornado devastation, Elon Musk, passports

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Gas prices have climbed to an average of $4.23 per gallon — the highest level since August 2022 — according to AAA. With oil futures rising and supply routes under strain, any near-term relief at the pump appears unlikely.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Free speech

The FCC is taking the remarkable step of challenging ABC’s station licenses as President Donald Trump again called on the network to take action against late-night host Jimmy Kimmel over a joke. Separately, the administration secured an indictment against former FBI Director James Comey over conduct that appears likely to be protected speech. Analysts say the moves could be seen as renewed attempts to punish foes after previous efforts failed. Read more.

2️⃣ King Charles

Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla will travel to New York City today to visit the 9/11 memorial and meet with families of victims. The visit follows the king’s historic address to Congress on Tuesday, marking only the second time a British monarch has spoken before the chamber. He also highlighted some issues that President Trump has sparred with Britain over in recent months, though much of his speech focused on the kinship between the US and the UK. Read more.

WATCH: Moments from King Charles’ speech to Congress that drew laughter

3️⃣ Tornado devastation

Several people were injured after a tornado tore through Mineral Wells, Texas, on Tuesday night, flattening parts of the town as a dayslong severe storm outbreak continues to sweep across the Midwest and South. The storm struck the community about 80 miles west of Dallas, damaging multiple homes and a broad stretch of the town’s industrial area. Officials said a full assessment of the damage is expected later today. Read more.

4️⃣ Elon Musk

Elon Musk testified Tuesday in a case that could shape the future of artificial intelligence. Musk is accusing ChatGPT’s parent company, OpenAI, and its leaders — CEO Sam Altman and president Greg Brockman — of misleading him and abandoning the company’s original nonprofit mission. Musk said his lawsuit reaches beyond a single company, arguing it touches on the broader direction of a technology he warned “could also kill us all.” Read more.

WATCH: Musk testifies: “We don’t want to have a ‘Terminator’ outcome.”

5️⃣ Passports

The US will soon begin issuing passports featuring an image of President Trump inside. It appears to be the most prominent use yet of Trump’s likeness in items tied to the 250th anniversary of America’s independence, some analysts say. Unlike a commemorative coin or national park pass bearing the president’s image — some of which are already in circulation — a US passport is an internationally recognized form of identification that is typically valid for 10 years. Read more.

Breakfast browse

Mexican cartel figure arrested

The Mexican government has dealt another blow to a powerful drug cartel with a high-profile arrest. It comes as the country is facing questions about security ahead of the World Cup.

‘Stretched thin’: Secret Service faces renewed scrutiny

The attempted attack at the White House Correspondents’ dinner has renewed questions about the challenges facing the Secret Service, including staffing shortages, strain on agents and burnout.

Simone Biles has left the door open to competing at 2028 Olympics

One key factor could determine if it happens.

Why the ‘dripping’ watch is a cult celebrity favorite

A “dripping” timepiece recently fetched nearly $2 million, setting a new auction record.

Gravity-defying hairstyles

The eye-catching work of Elisabeth Anayes Niouky is turning heads and inspiring African women to embrace their natural hair.

And finally…

▶️ Bus driver meltdown

Many online are reacting to this viral video of a bus driver in Taiwan breaking down in tears during a dispute with a passenger. The moment has sparked an outpouring of empathy, with many pointing to the intense pressure drivers face on the job.

The-CNN-Wire

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