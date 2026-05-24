Crack in unstable California chemical tank may reduce explosion risk, official says



KABC, CNN

By Nina Giraldo, Taylor Romine, Emma Tucker, Alaa Elassar, CNN

(CNN) — Firefighters have found a potential crack that may be relieving pressure inside a massive tank filled with a toxic chemical, a development an official described as a step in the right direction, as thousands remain under evacuation orders due to the threat of an explosion.

If the discovery is confirmed, it could alter the response strategy and lead to a scaling back of the evacuation area as crews work to prevent a potentially catastrophic explosion in Southern California.

About 50,000 people in Orange County have been advised to evacuate as of Sunday, with many spending the Memorial Day weekend in shelters, hotels or with friends and family outside the danger zone. Busy tourist destinations like Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm are nearby but are not included in the evacuation zone.

The chemical inside the tank, methyl methacrylate, or MMA, can cause respiratory issues and irritation to the skin and eyes upon exposure, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

“Our firefighters went in, and they were able to visualize the tank. What they found was a potential crack in the tank, which could potentially be relieving some of the pressure in there,” Orange County Fire Authority Interim Fire Chief TJ McGovern said Sunday.

McGovern said the discovery was “a step in the right direction” and asked the public for their patience.

McGovern told CNN there is currently no leak or impact on air quality, adding that continuous air monitoring at the scene has shown readings remain within normal limits and nothing is currently escaping from the tank.

The tank’s temperature gauge has maxed out at 100 degrees, making it difficult to determine how much hotter conditions inside may actually be, McGovern said.

Here’s what we know about the tank and what authorities are doing to prevent a potential disaster:

Tank began to overheat Thursday

Authorities first responded to GKN Aerospace in Garden Grove on Thursday for a vapor release from the tank, McGovern said Friday. One of the tanks at the facility had overheated and activated a relief valve and sprinklers to cool the tank, he said.

But the valves on the tank were “gummed up” and the temperature inside has continued to rise, officials have said. Methyl methacrylate’s “happy place” is 50 degrees, Orange County Fire Authority Division Chief and Unified Incident Commander Craig Covey said Friday, noting the increase in temperature could lead to a leak or explosion.

That’s why authorities are trying to keep the tank as cool as possible, to keep the chemical reactions happening inside the tank stabilized, according to Elaine Bernal, a chemistry lecturer at California State University, Long Beach.

“The happy place is to stabilize and really slow down that chain reaction from happening,” Bernal told CNN.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin told CNN on Sunday “a low-volume release, where the local authorities are going to be able to monitor, neutralize, and contain a threat” is most likely.

“Right now, this is an emergency response,” Zeldin said. “This isn’t yet an environmental response, and the scale of that environmental response will be determined based off of what happens when that tank fails.”

Authorities were attempting Saturday to solidify the chemical inside the tank from the outside inward — a process Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Steve Concialdi likened to an ice cube freezing. But he warned those efforts may not succeed.

“A couple things could happen. … The tank could crack and start spilling out all that 7,000 gallons of chemical, or there could be a catastrophic explosion,” Concialdi told CNN Saturday, noting they are “unsure” of the exact temperature at which the tank could ignite or explode.

The fire authority released a blast zone map Saturday outlining areas that could be impacted if the tank explodes. The map shows three rings around the facility representing zones of severe, moderate and light structural damage.

“Letting this thing just fail and blow up is unacceptable to us. Our goal is to find something and not allow that happen, not to let it damage our community, not let it damage our environment,” Covey said.

GKN apologized to evacuated residents and businesses in a statement Sunday and said it is working with emergency services and hazardous materials teams “to monitor the condition of the affected material and are working round the clock to mitigate the risk of a leak.”

“We are acutely aware of the uncertainty this incident is causing and sincerely apologise for the ongoing disruption to the local community.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has submitted a request to President Donald Trump for an emergency declaration to support ongoing response operations.

“California doesn’t wait for disaster to unfold, we act early to protect lives and communities,” Newsom said in a statement. “Working together with our local and federal partners, we’re strengtheni﻿ng our ability to respond quickly and effectively in Garden Grove and across the surrounding communities and ensuring that first responders have the resources they need to keep people safe.”

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer announced an anonymous tip line and reporting form for anyone with information about the incident or what led to it.

“Given the very real risk to human life as a result of this event, it is crucial that anyone who has information about this incident or the industrial operations of GKN Aerospace Transparency Systems, Inc. come forward and report it so that it can be thoroughly investigated by law enforcement,” Spitzer said Saturday.

Residents file class-action lawsuit against tank owner

Two residents, a couple who live in the evacuation zone, filed a lawsuit Saturday against GKN Aerospace, alleging the company negligently stored and handled MMA, which led to widespread disruptions for their community.

“It’s extremely serious,” attorney Filippo Marchino of the X-Law Group, who’s leading the class-action suit, told CNN.

“Aside from just being evacuated, everything that they know and love is inside their home. It’s their place of refuge,” Marchino said. “So being out of their home for an indefinite period of time, without any certainty of what’s going to happen, is nerve-racking for them, for their neighbors, for their friends, for their families, for everybody that’s part of that community.”

GKN Aerospace declined to comment on the lawsuit when asked by CNN Sunday.

The lawsuit was filed as a proposed class action, and the couple are the lead plaintiffs. Marchino said roughly 100 to 120 other residents have already expressed interest in joining the case.

The lawsuit claims the company’s handling of the chemical created dangerous conditions that threatened public health and safety by creating an ongoing risk of fire, explosion, toxic chemical exposure and environmental contamination that affected tens of thousands of residents, businesses and schools near the facility.

The couple, who have been camping since being evacuated from their home within the potential blast radius, say they have been dealing with displacement costs, fears about contamination and disruptions to the use of their home, according to the complaint.

Some residents reporting symptoms

Exposure to MMA can cause nausea, dizziness and “significant irritation” to the lungs and nasal passages, Orange County Health Officer Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong said.

The chemical can produce a fruit-like scent, although smelling it doesn’t mean you’ve gotten enough exposure to have symptoms, she said in another update.

Officials said the chemical has not been detected in the air, but some residents said they’ve experienced symptoms.

“I forgot to close the window during the Thursday night, and I regret it,” said Stanton resident Van Ly, who evacuated Friday. “My throat and the inside of my nose feel sore, and my wife felt dizzy Friday night.”

Miguel Loo, who lives with his fiancée inside the evacuation zone in the city of Westminster, told CNN Saturday he and his fiancée’s mother had been experiencing headaches since Thursday.

The EPA is leading air monitoring efforts as part of the unified command team, while the Orange County Health Care Agency is leading the public health response, the South Coast Air Quality Management District told CNN.

In an update Saturday evening, Harry Allen with the EPA said the agency had deployed 24 stationary monitors, which operate around the clock and have not picked up any contaminants.

Evacuated residents flock to shelters

Air should be safe outside the evacuation zone, said Chinsio-Kwong, urging people to leave the affected area.

But about 15% of people — or about 6,000 residents — from the evacuation area had refused to leave, Garden Grove Police Chief Amir El-Farra said Friday.

Some school districts in the evacuation zone announced they would be moving to online learning. Garden Grove Unified School District said its 13 affected schools would remain closed “until further notice,” and district trustee Walter Muneton said the schools would shift to virtual learning.

Westminster School District also said parents should be prepared to transition to online learning next week.

Meanwhile, Kennedy High School in Anaheim cancelled its graduation on Friday and later rescheduled it for Tuesday, May 26.

The Red Cross on Saturday night opened a new shelter at Golden West College in Huntington Beach as three others –– one in Fountain Valley, one in La Palma, and another at Ocean View High School in Huntington Beach –– neared capacity for overnight stays. A shelter at a high school in nearby Anaheim that is managed by another organization is also open for displaced residents.

Discounted rates at nearby hotels over the holiday weekend were also being offered.

The state of emergency allows California to deploy additional response resources and authorities, including using state-owned properties and fairgrounds as shelters for evacuees if needed.

“People need to get out of their houses and get into a safe space because when this thing goes, depending on the wind direction it’s going, we cannot control the weather,” Covey said.

Dawnedra Phillips, who lives in the evacuation zone, told CNN affiliate KABC she is taking warnings from officials seriously and staying at a shelter for evacuees in Cypress.

“I’m waiting it out, ‘cause here we have our community and we’re supporting each other the best that we can with what we have going on right now,” Phillips said. “I don’t care how old you are, it’s going to harm you one way or another.”

Ju Pyo, her husband and three children ended up at another shelter in La Palma after being unable to find a hotel room for the night.

“We are the last family allowed to come in at this point. It was like 10:30 or 11 in the morning, so we are lucky,” Pyo told KABC.

Like Phillips, Pyo said they aren’t taking chances and will wait until officials say it’s safe to return home.

Past inspection led to violation and settlement

GKN Aerospace says its Garden Grove location is the “world’s leading provider of military transparency systems and commercial aircraft transparencies.” Aircraft transparency systems include canopies, windshields and windows.

Issues revealed in a November 2020 inspection at the Garden Grove facility led to a violation notice and GKN Aerospace paying nearly $1 million in a settlement.

The inspection by the South Coast Air Quality Management District, or AQMD – a regional pollution control agency – determined the site had failed to maintain and keep required records documenting its VOC emissions, which produce poor air quality if they are released at harmful levels, according to the agency.

Inspectors also found GKN had operated new equipment without securing a permit as well as existing equipment that did not match the description in the permit, the agency said. It also modified permitted equipment without applying for a permit change, which is required by the agency, the statement said.

The company received two notices to comply — mandating fixes to the reported issues — in December 2020 and February 2021, the agency said, but it failed to comply. That led to a notice of violation in April 2021 and a civil penalty of roughly $900,000 paid by GKN, the agency said.

Since the violation, the agency said it has been “working closely with GKN to help resolve these permitting issues.”

Two more notices to comply were issued to GKN in March of last year requesting operating records as well as applications for registering certain equipment and a change in facility ownership, said AQMD.

When reached for comment on the previous violation and settlement, GKN reiterated its earlier statement about working to resolve the current situation at the facility that led to evacuations but did not address any previous issues.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Lauren Mascarenhas, Maria Prieto Aguilar, Amanda Musa, Karina Tsui, Rebekah Riess and Sarah Dewberry contributed to this report.