Jittery job market, wild primaries, bummer summer: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Sorry, not sorry. Why do women tend to apologize so much? It’s complicated.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Job market

In an encouraging sign for workers whose industries have been shrinking, US job openings surged to their highest level in nearly two years. But the labor market remains stuck in a low-hire, low-fire dynamic.

2️⃣ Wild primaries

Six states have elections today, but the spotlight is on California, where voters are narrowing the field for governor and mayor of Los Angeles. Follow live updates.

🗳️ This GOP congressman is running unopposed. He’s been missing from Washington for nearly three months

3️⃣ Stoking controversy

Donie O’Sullivan talked to two fans of Nick Fuentes about why young men are drawn to the far-right streamer’s sexist and racist rhetoric. When Fuentes found out about the CNN interview, things got ugly.

4️⃣ Pioneer of the skies

The airline industry’s longest-serving flight attendant is retiring after more than 66 years. Joan Prince Crandall remembers the go-go boots and glamour of the early days — and lots of challenges along the way.

5️⃣ Bummer summer

It’s usually the time of year for party anthems and celebratory bangers. So why do some pop divas sound so gloomy?

Watch this

🌬️ Wall of dust: A massive storm swept through the city of Harbin in northeastern China, turning daytime into darkness. Winds up to 80 mph knocked out power.

Top headlines

Check this out

🎨 ‘Fantastic experience’: It took four men to hang this 200-pound Lucian Freud painting at Sotheby’s London gallery. His muse revealed what it’s like having her nude body auctioned for tens of millions.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

💊 A new experimental pill offers hope against which deadly cancer that’s hard to detect?

﻿A. Thyroid cancer

B. Prostate cancer

C. Pancreatic cancer

D. Testicular cancer

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: A baby died in this neurosurgeon’s arms. What happened next changed everything we know about inflammation

🧠 Quiz answer: C. The pill helped people with advanced pancreatic cancer live longer, raising hopes of much-needed better treatments.

▶️ Make sense of what’s happening with unlimited articles and exclusive insights. Subscribe here.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Toni Odejimi.