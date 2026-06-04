Flesh-eating worm, baffling cold case, cameos on ‘Friends’: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Kimberly Richardson, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! It’s widely considered one of the world’s most addictive substances — yet influencers are pitching nicotine as a wellness tool. CNN’s Meena Duerson explains what’s driving the trend.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Flesh-eating worm

A New World screwworm has been detected in southern Texas, marking its first appearance in American livestock in decades. The impact could cost billions and push beef prices even higher.

2️⃣ Big breakthrough?

When a massive underwater volcano erupted in 2022, it unleashed one of the most violent blasts in modern history. Scientists say the explosion may have done something unexpected and potentially helpful.

3️⃣ Finding religion

A New Jersey murder case baffled investigators and eventually went cold. More than 30 years later, a man said he decided to confess after his pastor encouraged him to do the right thing.

4️⃣ Goal-getters

Everyone’s got a World Cup prediction — including Goldman Sachs. The investment bank crunched the numbers to forecast a winner. Take a look.

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5️⃣ ‘They were nervous!’

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow revisit their favorite “Friends” episodes and share how guest stars had to adjust their acting styles for TV.

Watch this

💥 Scary collision: Surveillance video shows two vehicles crash before one slams into a home near Miami. Several people were injured.

Top headlines

Check this out

💰 Hidden prize: Fancy a summer-long treasure hunt? In Finland’s Lapland, better known as the home of Santa Claus, visitors are trading reindeer rides for a chance to strike gold. See how much is up for grabs.

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Quiz time

🍌 Maurizio Cattelan’s notorious banana artwork has been stolen — again. Which museum lost it this time?

﻿A. Centre Pompidou-Metz in France

B. Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York

C. Tate Modern in London

D. Galleria Borghese in Rome

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

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✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: Woman rescued from car after intense hail storm

🧠 Quiz answer: A. The theft was reported by a security guard at the Centre Pompidou-Metz in eastern France, according to the museum.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Daniel Wine and Chris Good.