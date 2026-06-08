A gloomy outlook, gender reveal gone wrong, Siri’s major upgrade: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Siri is finally getting a major upgrade — and that’s just the start. Apple also announced new software performance improvements and child safety features.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ A gloomy outlook

Americans haven’t been this pessimistic about their household finances in years — and they expect it’ll get worse, a new survey found. Workers are clinging to the jobs they have, and job seekers are struggling to find one.

2️⃣ Gender reveal gone wrong

A couple and their loved ones gathered to celebrate at a park in Southern California, but a pyrotechnic device sparked a deadly wildfire. What’s unusual is who’s being held accountable.

3️⃣ ‘Make or break’

The alcohol industry should be positively giddy about a massive global sporting event, but this year’s World Cup poses a challenge in the form of a decline in drinking.

⚽ Sign up for The Beautiful Game, our daily World Cup newsletter

4️⃣ Trust your gut

Does stress mess with your digestion? You’re definitely not alone. New research suggests this late-night habit could be wreaking havoc.

5️⃣ Total solar eclipse

The celestial spectacle will happen this summer for the first time in more than two years. Here’s where the sky will go dark as the sun disappears.

Watch this

🪳 Creepy crawlies: Imagine opening a container and finding this. Authorities seized more than 100,000 live exotic cockroaches from a commercial breeder in Bathurst, Australia.

Top headlines

Check this out

🧊 Frozen in time: Ötzi the Iceman, who died 5,300 years ago, is kept at a frigid 21 degrees Fahrenheit. Some of his ancient microbes are still alive.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

🐟 Which South American destination, where ceviche is a star, is the No. 1 food city in the world this year, according to Time Out?

﻿A. São Paulo, Brazil

B. Lima, Peru

C. Bogotá, Colombia

D. Buenos Aires, Argentina

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in Friday’s newsletter: Remaining ‘60 Minutes’ correspondents say they’re staying

🧠 Quiz answer: B. Lima — widely considered Latin America’s culinary capital — is a coastal metropolis known for seafood delicacies.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Toni Odejimi.