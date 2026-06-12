Suspect dead after shooting rampage in Texas; 11 shot, at least 1 killed

By Holly Yan, Meridith Edwards, CNN

(CNN) — Nearly a dozen people were shot in West Texas on Friday morning, prompting an hourslong standoff and myriad questions about what led up to the mass shooting.

“We do have 11 known victims at this time. There’s at least one victim that is dead on the scene,” Midland Mayor Lori Blong said Friday. “The active shooter situation has ended, and the shooter is confirmed deceased.”

Officers heard gunfire coming from a building in the 4600 block of West Wall Street, Police Chief Greg Snow said in a statement. “Efforts to bring the standoff with the shooter to a safe resolution are ongoing,” Snow said earlier Friday morning.

Brenda Bowen, the manager of All American Collision, said she saw “a man (randomly) shooting at cars driving by.” Her business went on lockdown as the standoff unfolded.

A SWAT vehicle broke through a fence, and officers ran into an abandoned building where the suspect was holed up, witnesses told CNN.

Andrea Mendias at the nearby Loop 250 Collision Center said she saw about 20 SWAT officers run inside.

After a sheriff’s deputy came to view the shop’s video, authorities told Mendias they believe the suspect was in the building next door and “may be tied to a random shooting from the night before,” she said.

Midland Memorial Hospital received nine victims from the shooting, spokesperson Tasa Richardson said in a statement to CNN.

“Four are in the operating room and five are stable,” Richardson said.

The hospital went on lockdown around 8:20 a.m. CT “due to an active shooter event,” Richardson said. Shortly after officials said the suspect was found dead, the lockdown was lifted.

Midland is in West Texas, about halfway between Fort Worth and El Paso.

Authorities have not released any information about the suspect or a possible motive for the mass shooting.

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN’s Jeremy Grisham contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

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