United Airlines reveals ‘Stars and Stripes’ paint scheme on two planes in honor of America’s 250th anniversary

By Alexandra Skores, CNN

Washington (CNN) — Fifty stars painted on deep blue next to seven red and white stripes will take the skies this summer on two United Airlines planes.

The “Stars and Stripes” livery special paint scheme developed by the company in honor of America’s 250th anniversary will be on a Boeing 787-10 and a Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

“United Airlines plays a front and center role in spreading (American) culture and those traditions around the globe,” said United CEO Scott Kirby at an unveiling of the livery at United’s hangar at Washington-Dulles International Airport on Monday.

United is the third airline to display a special livery in advance of the Independence Day celebrations this year.

Earlier this year, Southwest Airlines and American Airlines also both debuted their own special liveries in honor of America’s 250th anniversary.

In a separate partnership between Boeing and the Department of Transportation, the “Freedom Plane,” is currently on tour flying several of the nation’s founding documents to museums across the country.

United’s planes were painted in Amarillo, Texas, and feature a commemorative plaque dedicated to service members and veterans who work for United.

“In a time where we can sometimes be a bit divided, our birthday of this great country unites us,” said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy at the event in Virginia.

The-CNN-Wire

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