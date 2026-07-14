ICE changes tactics, conspiracy theories, sweet discovery: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! A young airline pilot used a two-hour test flight to spell out a mischievous message in the sky. See what he wrote.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ ICE changes tactics

In a major reversal, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have been directed to pause most traffic stops following deadly shootings in Maine and Texas. ➕ Lack of body cameras fuels more uncertainty

Analysis: Trump’s ICE problem is back and risks spiraling out of control

2️⃣ Conspiracy theories

Prominent figures in the conservative and MAGA movements are spreading speculation about the absence of Sen. Mitch McConnell and the death of Sen. Lindsey Graham. Republican leaders are doing little to squash it.

3️⃣ Preventive care

An annual physical can be critical to heading off health problems, but a recent survey found more than 1 in 4 young adults don’t have a primary doctor. Experts weigh in on the cost of skipping care.

4️⃣ Sweet discovery

A natural sugar found in raspberries has been detected in clouds of dust and gas near the center of the Milky Way — a breakthrough that could shed new light on the origins of life in space.

5️⃣ Global appeal

Shawarma, döner and tacos al pastor have roots around the world. When you roast meat on a spinning spit, it doesn’t stay in one place for long.

Watch this

🧊 Beating the heat: A giraffe in Italy. A bear in Kosovo. A cow in Boston. Zoos all over are providing icy treats — even “bloodsicles” — to help animals cope with blistering temperatures this summer.

➕ Download the CNN Weather app

Top headlines

Check this out

🏰 Centuries of secrets: For nearly 400 years, Istanbul’s Topkapi Palace was the seat of power for the Ottoman Empire. The massive walled labyrinth was a bustling city within a city. Take a look inside.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

💰 E. Jean Carroll just received payment from President Donald Trump after a jury found he had sexually abused and defamed her. How much did she get?

﻿A. $1.2 million

B. $2.5 million

C. $5.6 million

D. $15 million

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: Bison tosses man into the air at Yellowstone

🧠 Quiz answer: C. Carroll, a former magazine writer, received about $5.6 million — the damages award plus interest.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

The-CNN-Wire

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Gina Park.