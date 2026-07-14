Person fleeing federal immigration agents in Florida fatally struck by vehicle, officials say

By Cindy Von Quednow, CNN

(CNN) — A person who ran away from federal immigration agents in St. Augustine, Florida, early Tuesday was struck and killed by a tractor trailer, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred around 6:40 a.m. during an encounter with Homeland Security Investigations and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, the highway patrol said in a statement.

Four occupants of a vehicle ran away and one ran across State Road 16 and “into the path of the tractor trailer,” Sgt. Dylan Bryan told CNN.

While the driver stopped and tried to render aid, the person died at the scene, Bryan said.

The Associated Press reported the person is a man.

His immigration status and nationality are unknown, and the reason for the encounter with federal agents is not yet clear.

The highway patrol is investigating the incident, and the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office helped with traffic control.

CNN has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

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