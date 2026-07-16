Climbing mortgage rates, brain health, celebrity ‘sex pass’: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Gina Park, Kimberly Richardson, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Apparently, the most competitive game of Ultimate Frisbee is played by nuns. The internet can’t stop watching these sisters talk about normal stuff.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Financial strain

Geopolitical tensions are rippling through America’s housing market, and homebuyers are feeling the pain. The average mortgage rate climbed to its highest level in nearly a year after new strikes in Iran.

2️⃣ Political failure?

President Donald Trump has repeatedly promised to produce an Iran deal better than Barack Obama’s 2015 agreement. CNN’s Aaron Blake explains why a majority of Americans doubt him.

3️⃣ Disturbing deepfakes

Elon Musk’s xAI sued a South Carolina man after he allegedly used the Grok chatbot to create child sexual abuse materials. It’s one of the first tech company lawsuits against users accused of making explicit content.

4️⃣ Brain damage

Football isn’t the only sport with potentially negative neurological impacts. New research shows another popular activity does too — but that doesn’t mean your kids shouldn’t play.

5️⃣ ‘Sex pass’

If you could actually sleep with your celebrity crush, would you? A new comedy, starring Zoey Deutch, explores the ups and downs of turning that fantasy into reality — and it might just be a recipe for disaster.

Watch this

✈️ Too close for comfort? Spectators on Florida’s Pensacola Beach got a great look at the Blue Angels when a jet flew low during an air show, sending umbrellas and tents flying. Squadron leaders are reviewing the safety of the maneuver.

Top headlines

Check this out

🌊 Toxic to trendy: The next time you visit Paris, consider adding a dip in the Seine to your itinerary. Once notorious for its pollution, the river has undergone a remarkable transformation and is now one of the city’s hottest swimming spots.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

🏥 An AI tool the Mayo Clinic is using can save doctors approximately how much preparation time per patient visit?

﻿A. 1–3 minutes

B. 5–30 minutes

C. 30–60 minutes

D. More than an hour

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: Medici family mystery may be solved after more than 400 years

🧠 Quiz answer: B. Mayo Clinic internal medicine physician Dr. Alexander Ryu said the Record Time tool saves him five to 30 minutes of preparation per visit, depending on the complexity of the case.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

The-CNN-Wire

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Daniel Wine and Chris Good.