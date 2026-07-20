Summer of disasters, new American dream, little booze bottles: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! When it comes to the future of booze, think small — literally. Little bottles of alcohol are becoming a big business.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Harsh reality

This summer proves we don’t have to wait until the future for climate change to smack us in the face. From torrid heat waves to deadly flash floods to raging wildfires and lingering smoke — the signs are all around us.

🌧️ Download the CNN Weather app

2️⃣ New American dream

The formula for getting ahead always seemed straightforward: Go to college, work hard, save your money, buy a home and climb the economic ladder. But now it often boils down to having parents who can help foot the bills.

3️⃣ Just what we needed

From the moment that the first ball was kicked in Mexico City to the final whistle in New Jersey, North America hosted one of the most epic parties the world has ever seen. The World Cup marked a total vibe shift.

⚽ A look back at one of the best tournaments ever

4️⃣ Learning to love yourself

Defying traditional beauty standards, Stephanie Fairyington felt ugly as a child. That changed when she came out at 19 and began hanging out in the queer community.

5️⃣ Delicioso

There’s so much more to Mexican food than just tacos and burritos. From elote to mole and birria to pozole, here are some other tasty dishes worth a try.

Watch this

‘Get out of the car!’ Body camera footage shows a police officer pulling a driver from his vehicle just before it burst into flames on the side of a highway in Southlake, Texas.

Top headlines

Check this out

🦅 Nature’s cleanup crew: They aren’t exactly cute and cuddly, and their diet of dead animals doesn’t help. But stunning new photos show vultures in a different light.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

🌋 Which volcano’s eruption blanketed the ancient Roman city of Pompeii with a thick layer of ash in AD 79?

﻿A. Mount Etna

B. Mount Vesuvius

C. Mount Stromboli

D. Mount Amiata

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in Friday’s newsletter: How Chili’s wants to become more Chili’s again

🧠 Quiz answer: B. The once-bustling port fell silent after Mount Vesuvius erupted.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Gina Park.