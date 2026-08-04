5 people injured by turbulence, 22 planes diverted to Colorado Springs from Denver on Monday night due to ‘severe weather’

By Alexandra Skores, CNN

(CNN) — Twenty-two aircraft flying to Denver, Colorado on Monday night had to divert to Colorado Springs due to “severe weather,” the Colorado Springs Airport told CNN.

Flying near Denver can often be bumpy due to the proximity to the Rocky Mountains.

On Monday night, a cold front was moving through the Denver area, bringing gusty winds near the surface and some shifts in wind direction, CNN Meteorologist Mary Gilbert reported.

Colorado Springs Fire Department personnel provided medical assistance to five passengers, all from different planes, during the diversions, the airport confirmed. One patient was transported to a local hospital, in stable condition.

“We basically staged our medical teams at the airport, one on the tarmac and another at the gate as planes continued to divert so we did not have to drive back and forth as planes landed, Colorado Springs Fire Department spokesperson Ashley Franco said.

United Airlines, which operates a large hub in Denver, said 12 of its mainline jets were among the planes that diverted to Colorado Springs. However, no one onboard was injured, a spokesperson said.

“There are about 30 planes within 30 miles going straight into the airport that are not going to be landing,” an air traffic controller in Denver warned pilots on Monday evening in air traffic control audio captured by ATC.com.

The Federal Aviation Administration told CNN that diversions happen for a variety of reasons, including weather. The pilot in command ultimately decides where to divert the aircraft.

“Weather-related diversions can occur due to factors including thunderstorms, very strong winds, and low visibility,” the FAA said in a statement.

The-CNN-Wire

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