High-stakes win, hurricane escape, coffee crisis: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Gina Park, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Celebrity adoption just took on a whole new meaning. After seeing a photo of actor Michael B. Jordan in a magazine, this grandma decided to sneak him into the family.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ High-stakes victory

Abdul El-Sayed’s narrow win in Michigan’s Democratic primary for the US Senate is the latest triumph for progressives. He’ll appear on “The Source with Kaitlan Collins” tonight at 9 p.m. ET on CNN.

▶️ Watch: El-Sayed rips GOP for attacks using his full name

➕ For subscribers: The left won Michigan. The party may pay for it

2️⃣ Hurricane escape

What’s more dystopian than paying to survive? A new company is offering private evacuation flights in response to changing climates as humans warm the planet — but there’s a limit.

⛅ Get your local forecast in the CNN Weather app

3️⃣ Coffee crisis

South Korean police raided the Starbucks Korea headquarters as part of an investigation into a disastrous ad campaign, which sparked public outrage and resulted in an executive being fired.

4️⃣ ‘Chaotic energy’

Imagine waking up every morning surrounded by history. Jeffrey Davidson and Walter Zak traded in their Florida life to settle down in Greece — and they can’t imagine ever leaving.

5️⃣ Tea time

South Africa’s rugged mountains are known for their dramatic rock formations and wildlife. But they’re also home to an unassuming plant that’s popular around the world for its many health benefits.

Watch this

🚨 Good samaritans: Three bystanders rushed to help a 70-year-old man during an attempted robbery at a restaurant in Tucson, Arizona. The suspect fled but was taken into custody nearby.

Top headlines

Check this out

🚴‍♀️ Extreme biking: Since 2005, thousands of spectators have flocked to cities across Europe to watch mountain bikers perform aerial tricks. This year marked the event’s Dutch debut and first-ever women’s title.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

🐭 What company is Disney partnering with to let creators make videos with its famous characters?

A. TikTok

B. Patreon

C. Instagram

D. YouTube

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: Three cases of rare tick-borne disease ‘rabbit fever’ suspected in New York

🧠 Quiz answer: A. The “first-of-its-kind” deal will offer TikTok users Disney assets that can be uploaded and shared. It marks one of the biggest moves for Disney’s new CEO, Josh D’Amaro.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

The-CNN-Wire

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Daniel Wine and Chris Good.