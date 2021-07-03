Crews investigating barrels left near Asheville Planned Parenthood labeled ‘HAZMAT’

CNN - Regional

By WLOS Staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Emergency crews are on scene near the Planned Parenthood in Asheville after barrels with ‘HAZMAT’ labels were discovered outside Saturday morning.

Molly Rivera, a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, tells News 13 as soon as the barrels were spotted in the morning, authorities were called. Asheville Police Capt. Joe Silberman tells News 13 the barrels were found obstructing the parking lot.

A perimeter has been set up around Planned Parenthood and traffic has been directed from the blocked off roadways surrounding the area while crews investigate the unknown materials inside the barrels.

Cpt. Silberman says crews expect to be done with the sampling soon. He tells News 13 the material appears to likely be sourced from nearby but that authorities are being extra cautious, especially since Planned Parenthood has received threats in the past.

Rivera says she believes some employees were inside Planned Parenthood Saturday morning and had to be evacuated from the building.

