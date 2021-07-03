Four people injured, dog euthanized following crash

CNN - Regional

By Brianna Owczarzak

MICHIGAN (WNEM) — Four people were injured and a dog had to be euthanized following a multi-vehicle crash on US-10 Friday morning.

It happened about 10:45 a.m. on westbound US-10 just after the Mackinaw Road exit.

The driver of a green Chrysler Pacifica was traveling westbound on US-10 when she failed to yield to stopped traffic in both westbound lanes and struck a silver Chevrolet Traverse, Michigan State Police said.

The driver of the Chrysler, a 48-year-old Breckenridge woman, suffered serious injuries. Her front seat passenger, a 59-year-old Breckenridge man, suffered critical injuries. The rear passenger, a 35-year-old Ferndale woman, suffered minor injuries.

They were all transported to Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland for treatment.

The driver of the Traverse, a 36-year-old Grand Blanc woman, received minor injuries. She was also transported to Mid-Michigan for treatment. Her passengers, who were minors, were not injured. However, their family dog was seriously injured and had to be euthanized by Bay County Animal Control on scene, MSP said.

The Traverse was pushed into a third vehicle, which was pushed into a fourth vehicle. There were no injuries in either of those vehicles.

The crash remains under investigation.

