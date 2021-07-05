27-year-old charged after three people shot following fight over fireworks

CNN - Regional

By Stephanie Baumer

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) — Three people were shot in South County by a man who fired a gun into a group that was shooting fireworks around 2 a.m. Monday, according to police.

Officers from the South County Precinct were called to the intersection of Gentry and Goetz Avenue for fireworks and when they arrived, two women and a boy were found shot.

Police said 27-year-old Donald Meek approached the group, which included the three victims and several witnesses, and got into an argument, which turned physical.

During the argument, Meek reportedly pulled out a .45 caliber handgun and began firing at the group, hitting three people. The approximate ages of the victims are 40, 29 and 9, according to police. The trio were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said, though only one was released.

After the shooting, Meek allegedly barricaded himself inside of his home in the 300 block of Goetz Avenue. Around 5:30 a.m. he was taken into custody, and officers said they found his handgun in the backyard.

Meek was charged with three counts of second-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action. He’s being held on a $200,000 cash-only bond.

