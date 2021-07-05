Group arrested during protest for rights of the homeless

CNN - Regional

By Mea Watkins

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Atlanta police arrested several people who gathered Monday to fight for the rights of homeless people.

The group is demanding that the city invest pandemic relief funds in long-term housing solutions. They’re demanding the city provide living essentials for the homeless, such as sanitation and access to water and healthcare.

Video shows police pulling the protesters from camps they’d set up in front of City Hall and restraining them with zip ties as they chant, ‘Who do you protect? Who do you serve?’ We’re told 17 people were arrested and cited for trespassing.

It comes after Atlanta City Council candidate, Alfred “Shivy” Brooks, held a rally earlier on Monday in support of the homeless and to push his C.A.R.E.S. platform which addresses a strategy to provide affordable housing for Atlantans and to eliminate homelessness throughout the city.

The Atlanta Continuum of Care, a coalition of 100-plus organizations whose purpose is to address homelessness, reports there are roughly 3,200 homeless people within the City of Atlanta’s 130 square-mile footprint. Nearly 1,000 of those individuals are living in unsheltered conditions outside or in cars, the coalition said.

