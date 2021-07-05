Multiple homes burn in possible fireworks-related incidents

CNN - Regional

By Chris Oberholtz, Savannah Rudicel

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Metro firefighters are coming off a busy night. The Kansas City Fire department responded to 23 fires before 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Gladstone firefighters put out their second fire within an hour Monday morning at a home in the 5800 block of Northeast Buttonwood Tree Lane, this time calling in the help of the Kansas City Fire Department.

A family of four made it out of their burning home safely thanks to a neighbor waking them up. The fire destroyed their house and two cars. The Gladstone Fire Department is still searching for what caused it.

The Kansas City Fire Department assisted in this fire, in addition to battling two dozen other fires in 12 hours.

One of those fire destroyed a Northland home in the 7400 block of North Lenox Avenue. When crews first arrived on scene about 4 a.m., heavy fire was showing though the roof. Eight people made it out safely.

In total, seven homes were damaged; five of them because of fireworks. Many of the other calls were small, trash fires likely due to smoldering fireworks. The KCFD has not yet totaled up how many injuries they attended to yet.

The KCFD offers free smoke alarms. Call 816-513-4648 to claim a detection device.

