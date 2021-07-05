Surge of missing pets follow 4th of July celebrations

CNN - Regional

By James Felton, Anna Muckenfuss

Michigan (WNEM) — While many people experience a sense of shock and awe during 4th of July celebrations, it’s often not the same exciting experience for pets.

Some pets end up terrified and run off in their attempt to get away from the noise. Because of this, missing pet reports typically increase this time of year.

“It’s huge. Animals are terrified of the sounds. You know they can’t make sense of them,” Beth Wellman, director of the Humane Society of Midland said.

Wellman said she wants everyone to know that animals and fireworks don’t mix.

“Some animals are scared and so they try to bolt. Others try to chase them or bark at the sounds because they don’t understand it,” Wellman said.

Many mid-Michigan communities have been filled with plenty of booms and bangs as residents celebrate. Even though the holiday is behind us, in a lot of places the fireworks won’t come to a complete stop.

Wellman wants those setting off explosives tonight to think about the pets.

“Be mindful of the community that you’re in and the animals that are in your community. Especially since the fourth of July is over, if you’re still setting off fireworks, be neighborly and let your neighbors know, hey, we’re not done yet,” Wellman said.

Wellman said she’s seen a lot of social media posts from pet owners looking for their four legged loved one after fireworks scared them off. Wellman tells TV5 once she lost a pet for a small amount of time, and it was an awful feeling.

“I know that short twenty-minute time span how panicked I was. For people whose pets have been missing for days or you know longer, it is absolutely terrifying,” Wellman said.

