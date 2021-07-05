Woman shotguns beer, gets marriage proposal

CNN - Regional

By Madison Goldbeck

ELKHART LAKE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A very Wisconsin proposal took place at Road America in Elkhart Lake on Sunday, July 4.

Mariah Ausloos, 24, and TJ Casper, 26, have been dating since May 2019. The Plymouth couple shares a one-year-old daughter together.

While the two were with friends and family at the NASCAR Cup Series, Casper decided it was the perfect place to pop the question.

Ausloos was shotgunning a beer with friends during the race. When she turned around, Capser was on one knee with a pink banner behind him reading “Will you marry me?”

She said yes!

“I had no idea this was happening actually so it was a huge surprise,” Ausloos said. “I honestly was so shocked, it took a bit for ‘yes’ to come out of my mouth.”

The two were featured on the big screens at Road America following the proposal.

“TJ had no idea the camera man above us was watching so none of us knew it was going to be on the big screen,” Ausloos said. “We honestly had no idea it was going to be such a broadcast event.”

The race-fan couple were both wearing Kyle Larson t-shirts during Sunday’s race.

“It literally was the best moment of my life,” Ausloos said. “I wish I could relive it all over again.”

The whole thing was caught on camera and you can watch it below.

