At Least 6 Firefighters Test Positive For COVID At Surfside Condo Collapse Search Site

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — COVID has reared its ugly head once again, this time at the search site of the Surfside collapsed condo.

Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said Friday, at least 6 firefighters from Florida, but outside of Miami-Dade, tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s not known if any of the rescue team members had been quarantined.

