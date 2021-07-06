Enfield police investigate swatting incident

CNN - Regional

By Rob Polansky

ENFIELD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A swatting incident is under investigation in Enfield, according to police.

Enfield police Chief Alaric Fox told Channel 3 that just before 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Southwick, MA police received a call from what as later determined to be a fake name.

The caller reported that he was at an address in Enfield where his father had just shot his mother. He claimed to be hiding in a closet and allegedly believed the father was coming into his room.

The line went dead at that point, Fox explained.

Enfield officers established a perimeter around the address and evacuated a family of four from inside a home on the property.

After interviewing the family, police determined that it was indeed a swatting incident.

Fox said the target of the incident had been interacting with individuals online. That interaction is what led to the swatting against him.

Detectives are continuing to investigate it.

When the suspect is found, Fox said he will be charged with falsely reporting an incident involving serious physical injury or death.

