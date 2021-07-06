Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards places himself in hospice care

CNN - Regional

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (WDSU) — Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards has placed himself in hospice care.

His wife, Trina, said in a statement: “His blood oxygen and blood pressure were both low and we made the decision to go to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.”

“His strength has been failing in recent weeks, but Edwin has always rallied back in the past and we’re praying for that again.”

Over the last few years Edwards has been hospitalized for pneumonia and other respiratory problems.

One of the most well-known political figures in the state’s history, Edwards was tried and convicted in 2000 on bribery-related charges and jailed for almost a decade.

He was released from jail in 2011 and has lived in Baton Rouge since. He hit the campaign trail in 2014, at age 87, in a failed bid for Congress, capturing 38% of the vote.

The lifelong Democrat is 93 years old.

