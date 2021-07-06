Shelters seeing pets returned after being adopted during pandemic

CNN - Regional

By Brooke Rogers

DALLAS (KTVT) — Two weeks ago, John David discovered a bag on his doorstep.

“I didn’t know what was in it. I opened it. I knew it was an animal bag. It had six little kittens and mother,” he said.

He nursed the abandoned kittens and their mother back to health and went to the Humane Society of Dallas County to help them find a permanent home.

It’s a story Assistant Director Cynthia Brown hears frequently these days.

“It’s been a lot to process with Covid, because we’re getting a lot in,” she said.

Some, she said, are victims of animal hoarders.

Others were adopted as quarantine companions and are no longer wanted.

“We get a lot in saying that they don’t have time for their pet anymore, because now everyone’s just up and going places. Or people are returning back to work, and it’s just too much for them,” said Brown.

Over the last two months, the Humane Society of Dallas County has taken in 64 cats and 26 dogs.

They say that’s about twice the numbers before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dallas Animal Services is also bursting at the seams with furry friends.

A holiday weekend adoption event gave around 200 pets a new home, but this week is one of their busiest.

“We tend to see a big spike in intake of lost pets who have been spooked by fireworks or people coming in out of their homes for the 4th of July celebrations,” said Leah Backo.

Knowing that – and because they are an open admission shelter – they had to euthanize some animals late last week.

And that’s why she hopes adoptions will continue to climb.

“It’s something that we never want to do,” she said. “So that’s why we’re very transparent with the community in pleading for help.”

