Canal breach causes massive flooding in Belen

By Angel Salcedo

BELEN, New Mexico (KOAT) — The City of Belen is under a flood emergency.

Strong storms hit the area around 9 p.m. Tuesday bringing with it heavy rain. About an hour later a canal on Delgado Ave. breached sending water rushing through the city.

Around 5 a.m. Wednesday the city said the canal was secured and water is no longer flowing into the city.

Police say significant water remains in many parts of town, including Main St. and Reinken Ave. They ask everyone to use caution and allow extra time for your morning commute. There are also several areas with stalled vehicles in the process of being towed.

Crews are working to help families but ask those impacted to be patient because the flood area is large.

An emergency shelter is now open at Dennis Chavez Elementary in Los Chavez.

The City of Belen also opened up a flood assistance hotline for those who need transportation or other assistance. It’s (505) 966-2734.

