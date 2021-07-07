Fairfield police: Intruder shot, killed by homeowner

CNN - Regional

By REBECCA CARDENAS

CORDELIA, California (KCRA) — A home intruder was shot and killed by a homeowner in Solano County on Tuesday morning, according to Fairfield police.

Authorities say a man “kicked a door off its hinges” at a home in the 600 block of Vintage Valley Drive in Cordelia after knocking and getting no answer at the residence. The intruder then entered the home.

“The husband and his wife [inside] in their 60s feared for their safety, [and] retrieved their own firearm,” said Fairfield Police Lt. Jausiah Jacobson. “As far as I know, there was no known relationship between the homeowner or the suspect.”

The homeowner then fired two shots at the suspect, who fled the home and collapsed across the street.

The homeowner called 911, and police responded and found the shot suspect.

The suspect, who had been shot in the chest area, was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said the home invader was a 27-year-old man from Suisun City.

“He [was] actively on parole for home invasion in Alameda County,” said Jacobson. “We know the suspect with armed with a [semi-automatic] handgun. Whatever the motive was it does not look like it was peaceful or legal.”

It’s unclear if the suspect brandished the weapon at any point.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department. Tips can be given anonymously at 707-428-7600.

