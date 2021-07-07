Franklin High sophomore dies after ATV accident

CNN - Regional

By STEPHEN BOROWY, JAMES FELTON

FRANKLIN, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Franklin High School student and football player died on Tuesday after being involved in an ATV accident on Friday.

Will Cherry, a sophomore, died on Tuesday after being hospitalized at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. He played baseball and football for the Admirals.

“The Franklin High School community is heartbroken over the loss of Will Cherry,” Franklin High Principal Dr. Shane Pantall said in a social media post.

“As a freshman, Will was a member of the FHS football and baseball teams. He was a fun-loving student that cared deeply for his family, friends, and school. He will be missed by his classmates, teachers, coaches and Franklin High School community.”

— Dr. Shane Pantall (@wcsFHSsp) July 6, 2021 “Today Franklin Admirals baseball lost one of our very own. Will Cherry went to his eternal home, but not before being the ultimate teammate to his fellow humans,” Franklin baseball coach Wally Whidby said in a social media post. “He was big, strong and healthy. His final act was offering himself to others so that they might get well.”

— Coach Whidby (@WCSFHSCoachWhid) July 7, 2021 A vigil was held Monday night at Franklin High School.

