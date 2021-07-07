Graham woman charged with child abuse after infant ingests drug used to treat opioid dependence

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

GRAHAM, North Carolina (WXII) — A 32-year-old Alamance County woman is facing charges of negligent child abuse after an infant under her care ingested a prescription drug commonly used to treat opioid dependence, according to deputies.

Alamance County Sheriff’s Office detectives said they were called to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro at 2 a.m. Wednesday after it was reported that an 8-month-old baby had ingested suboxone was taken to the medical facility for treatment.

Investigators said the baby’s child care caregiver, Autumn Ross, of Graham, knew that the infant had ingested her prescribed suboxone, but did not call for help in order to avoid interaction with law enforcement.

Ross was arrested at the hospital and is charged with negligent child abuse that caused serious bodily injury. She was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center, where she is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

