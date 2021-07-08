Man arrested for allegedly trying to prostitute child for $800 per hour

CNN - Regional

By KTVT Staff

McKINNEY, Texas (KTVT) — An undercover operation by Collin County Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit resulted in the arrest of a Grayson County man “who attempted to prostitute a preteen child at a location within Collin County.”

Dorian Frost, 27, is charged with promotion of prostitution of a person younger than 18 years of age, a first degree felony.

These deputy sheriffs, working in an online undercover capacity, were contacted by Frost who attempted to prostitute a preteen child at a location within Collin County.

Frost was asking for $800 an hour in exchange for providing an 8-year-old child.

Frost utilized several methods in an attempt to conceal his online identity, however CCSO investigators were able to identify and locate him in short order, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Frost was arrested at his Grayson County residence and taken to the Collin County Detention Facility where he is being held in lieu of a $350,000.00 bond.

“This arrest illustrates how despicable and depraved that those involved in human trafficking are. This case is a prime example of why the Child Exploitation Unit was created. I’m very proud of the combined effort of CEU and our law enforcement partners for bringing Frost to justice,” said Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner.

