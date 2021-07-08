Police expect school vandalism suspects will turn themselves in

CNN - Regional

By WALA Staff

Click here for updates on this story

BALDWIN COUNTY, Alabama (WALA) — Daphne and Fairhope police investigators tell FOX10 News they are in contact with lawyers who represent three of the five suspects believed responsible for vandalism at several high schools in Baldwin County.

Police say all the suspects are known and are juveniles. They will not be named.

However, police plan to release more information about these crimes later today.

Investigators will meet with the attorneys today and expect the suspects to turn themselves in, FOX10 News has learned.

Police believe these suspects are responsible for vandalism and break-ins at five Baldwin County high schools over the last several days. Bayside, Gulf Shores, Foley, Fairhope, and Daphne high schools were all targeted.

Authorities in four police jurisdictions are collaborating on the investigation. In each case, police said, the suspects broke into buildings, defacing property and stealing items.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.