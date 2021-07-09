Sheriff: Clark Co. homeowner kills stranger who tried to enter front door, made threats

CNN - Regional

CLARK COUNTY, Washington (KPTV) — A homicide investigation is underway in Clark County, after a man was shot and killed at a home in unincorporated Battle Ground Thursday night.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded a residence in the area of Northeast 176th Avenue and Northeast 202nd Street around 9:46 p.m. following a 911 call about a welfare check on an “unknown” and “unwanted” man at the front door. The caller said the man was emotionally distraught. The man was reported to have gotten past a locked driveway gate and was trespassing.

The sheriff’s office the homeowner answered the door with a handgun and attempted to speak with the man. The homeowner was able to calm the man down enough so they could have a conversation on the front porch. The man told the homeowner to shoot him, and if he did not shoot him, he would “go after” or “hurt” the homeowner’s wife.

After several minutes of the homeowner trying to deescalate the situation, the man assaulted the homeowner. The homeowner then shot and killed the man.

The sheriff’s office said the homeowner and the residents of the home have been cooperative with the investigation. Deputies have not made any arrests.

The name of the man who was killed has not been released.

