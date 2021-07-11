Family and friends of 3-year-old gather one year after her death

CNN - Regional

By Nathan Vickers

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KCTV) — Dozens of people prayed and shared memories near the area where 3-year-old Olivia Jansen was found dead one year ago.

In July 2020 Olivia’s father had reported she’d disappeared from the Kansas City, Kansas, home where they lived. Her mother was in jail for something unrelated. Olivia had been living with her dad and his girlfriend.

Before the day was over, police would find her body. Her father, Howard Jansen III and his girlfriend, Jacqulyn A. Kirkpatrick, now face murder charges.

On Saturday night, Olivia’s family and friends focused on the young girl’s memory as they released yellow balloons into the drizzly sunset at Maple Hill Cemetery.

“It’s so Olivia can see in heaven that we are thinking about her,” said Heather Donahue, a family friend.

The group also walked down Steele Rd. to the location where police were searching a year ago.

They also placed yellow ribbons along the route, and a memorial near Gibbs Rd.

“Even though she’s gone, we want her to know we remember her and we still love her and care for her,” Donahue said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.