Man stuck with ticket for Maui rental car with expired registration

By Tom George

HONOLULU (KITV) — For Joe Agor and his family, it was a fun weekend for 4th of July. He wanted to take his mom from Oahu to Maui to see the lavender fields in bloom.

They knew rental cars would be pricey, but they bought the bullet and paid $1,100 for 2 days from Ace Rent A Car.

They didn’t mind the cost, because the trip was worth it to them, but it’s what happened after they got the car that now has them fed up.

Agor says sometime overnight at the place they were staying, someone dinged the car in the parking lot, causing a dent.

Agor called the non-emergency number to file a police report, in case he needed for insurance purposes with the rental car company. But instead, that’s when things flipped on him.

Instead, Agor got a ticket after he was told the car he rented had both expired registration and insurance.

Agor says he was furious because he would assume rental car companies keep registrations up to date.

Ace Rent A Car admits to KITV4 the car wasn’t registered. While they initially told us there was a backlog at the DMV, Maui County told us that’s not the case anymore. They said their office is fully reopened, and rental car companies are allowed to register cars in bulk, so it’s rare for rentals to have registration lapse, and there isn’t an excuse for companies not to stay up to date.

On Oahu, the City and County of Honolulu’s Customer Service Director tells KITV4 more rental car companies are adding to their inventories again, and the department to working through registrations as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile Agor says Ace has promised to court on his behalf to handle the ticket, and has dropped any insurance claim against him, but he’s warning others to avoid the hassle. “Check the back of the car when you rent it,” he says. “Or the same thing could happen to you.”

