Dead bird at park receives “preliminarily positive” bird flu test result

By Marisa Sardonia

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Buncombe County officials report that a dead waterfowl bird at Lake Julian Park has received a “preliminarily positive” test result for Avian Influenza H5N1, commonly known as bird flu.

Officials say staff at Lake Julian Park have identified eight deceased within the park and additional test results are pending. There is currently no timeline for when these results will be available.

Despite these findings, the park will remain open, but visitors are advised to avoid touching or feeding waterfowl.

Buncombe County Parks and Public Health staff are collaborating with state partners, including the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, Division of Public Health, and Department of Agriculture to establish cleaning protocols and monitor and test for potential human exposure.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports there have been 67 confirmed human cases of H5 Bird Flu in the United States since 2024, including one related death. To learn more about avian flu, click here.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.