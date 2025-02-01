Five hikers arrested for trespassing Haiku Stairs after turning themselves in

By Jeremiah Estrada

Click here for updates on this story

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV) — Four adults and one minor were arrested for trespassing at Haiku Stairs after turning themselves in at the Kailua Police Station.

The group was arrested for second-degree trespassing charges after a video surfaced earlier this week of them vandalizing Haiku Stairs, also known as Stairway to Heaven. The hikers from this arrest include 26-year-old Olivia McGlynn, 22-year-old Kiala Kieffer, 21-year-old Julia Beardemphl and 21-year-old Jane Forsythe.

They were all released after posting a $50 bond. More suspects are being sought out in this case.

One of the offenses caught on video included throwing a metal railing over the hike’s edge which 26-year-old Jared Gritters and 24-year-old Chase Hamel were recently arrested for. The two U.S. Navy sailors were released on Friday afternoon.

The incident has been distressing for state officials, including Mayor Rick Blangiardi, due to issues that have always surrounded the illegal hike.

Anyone with information on this case can call HPD or CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.

More details will be provided on this developing story.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.