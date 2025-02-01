Man on FBI’s most wanted list arrested in Mexico for 2012 murder of his new bride in Chicago suburb

By Todd Feurer

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — One of the FBI’s 10 most wanted fugitives, a man accused of stabbing his wife to death just hours after their wedding in Chicago in 2012, has been captured in Mexico.

The FBI said 42-year-old Arnoldo Jimenez was arrested in Monterrey, Mexico, on Thursday, and is awaiting extradition to the U.S.

Jimenez had been wanted on an arrest warrant charging him with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Estrella Carrera, who was found dead in the bathtub of her apartment in southwest suburban Burbank on May 12, 2012. She was still wearing the silver cocktail dress she wore for their wedding.

The two had secretly married at Chicago City Hall the day before she was found dead. Her family asked police to conduct a well-being check after she failed to pick up her two children the day after the wedding.

The FBI said Jimenez is suspected of stabbing Carrera to death in his 2006 Maserati, then dragging her body into the bathtub of her apartment.

Jimenez called his sister that same day and tearfully said he had left his bride bleeding after a “bad fight,” reported The Associated Press. He then hung up and wouldn’t pick up when she called him back. Investigators believe his brother later drove him to Mexico.

The FBI added Jimenez to their top 10 most wanted list in 2019.

Most of Carrera’s family allegedly disapproved of her relationship with Jimenez, even though he was the father of her 2-year-old son. Police told the AP in 2012 that the family reported incidents of violence while the couple was dating.

Carrera’s older sister told the AP in 2012 that Jimenez had hit and bruised her sister in the past. She described Jimenez as “very possessive” and jealous, and said she doesn’t understand why her sister married him at all.

Jimenez had a prior arrest for domestic violence in a case that did not involve Carrera.

