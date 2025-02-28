Brazen burglary caught on camera, business owners out thousands

By Adam Schumes

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A break-in targeting multiple businesses on the south side of Indianapolis was caught on camera.

“I came down here to my office and my heart sank when I saw the lights were on,” Aaron Mitchell told WRTV.

Mitchell says he’s been a business owner for about 20 years.

“I run to my camera case and all my cameras are gone. All my lenses are gone. My audio equipment is gone,” Mitchell added.

Brianna Malone is a business owner in the same building.

“Roughly a value of over $20,000 that was taken from me,” Malone said.

Malone and Mitchell say the surveillance cameras weren’t working inside the building. They said they tried pushing for repairs to the door outside fearing something might happen.

“We have all complained about it many times. We said, ‘Hey you have to fix that door before something bad happens,’” Mitchell said.

WRTV reached out to the company representing the building. They sent the following statement:

We have cooperated fully with the police investigation of the break-in and with our tenant’s insurance claims. All of our doors have operational locks. We hope that this criminal will be brought to justice and ask that anyone with information that might help solve this crime contact the Indianapolis police.

“After I added it all up, he stole $25,000 worth of equipment from me,” Mitchell said.

Lonicera Investments “Lock everything up. Add as much security on your own end because cameras don’t deter robbers,” Malone said.

