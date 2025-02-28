Canadian alleged to be ‘second in command’ of drug trafficking ring tied to ex-Olympian extradited to U.S.

By Chris Fox

TORONTO (CTV Network) — A Canadian man who has been described in court documents as the “second in command” of a major transnational drug trafficking ring run by former Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding has been extradited from Mexico to the United States.

Andrew Clark was one of 29 defendants with alleged links to drug cartels who were taken into custody by U.S. authorities on Thursday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Clark, 34, was previously arrested by Mexican authorities on Oct. 8.

He is facing numerous charges in California, including four counts of murder in connection with a continuing criminal enterprise.

All four murder charges pertain to homicides that took place in Ontario, however Clark has been charged by U.S. authorities because it is alleged that the killings were orchestrated in furtherance of a criminal organization.

The U.S. Department of Justice has said that Clark, who has ties to Toronto, could face life imprisonment or the death penalty if convicted.

The charges against him have yet to be tested in court.

“The FBI and our partners will scour the ends of the earth to bring terrorists and cartel members to justice,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a press release announcing the extraditions. “The era of harming Americans and walking free is over.”

Clark goes by the alias ‘The Dictator’ and is one of 16 people – 10 of whom are Canadian – who are facing charges in connection with the drug trafficking ring, according to a 53-page indictment unsealed by the U.S. Department of Justice in October.

The group allegedly trafficked 1,800 kilograms of cocaine over several months from Colombia, through Mexico and Southern California, and into Canada and other parts of the United States using a complex network of dispatchers, drivers, distributors and stash houses.

It is also alleged that Wedding and Clark orchestrated multiple murders in Ontario in furtherance of the enterprise, including the Nov. 20, 2023 murder of a couple in Caledon in “retaliation” for a stolen drug shipment.

However, local investigators have previously said that the family was not involved in drug trafficking and were mistakenly targeted.

“The information we have is that the murder was ordered. The individual, or individuals, went to that residence, and they shot the wrong people,” OPP Det. Insp. Brian McDermott told CP24 in October.

Wedding remains on the run.

The FBI has previously said that they believe that he may be residing in Mexico.

