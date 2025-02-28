Harvest Farm helps men overcome addiction and homelessness

By Dillon Thomas

Colorado (KCNC) — A farm in Wellington in Northern Colorado is celebrating its most impacting year of operation. The Harvest Farm, which is owned by the Denver Rescue Mission, helped a record number of men overcome addictions and find stable housing in 2024.

In 2024, 79 men graduated from the rescue mission’s program.

“Harvest Farm is a long term recovery program for men experiencing homelessness and battling substance abuse,” said Kyle McPherson, program director.

The Harvest Farm is a free program for those who apply and are accepted. It encourages the men to break free of their substance abuse and homelessness issues by forcing them to be accountable for the land and animals each day.

“I believe there is incredible therapeutic value in engaging with nature and animals and being able to create and build something outside of yourself, to be responsible for something outside of yourself,” McPherson said. ”(The men are) able to come somewhere where they can have some peace and escape the busyness of their lives, and have safety security and peace and work on themselves and their recovery and rebuilding their lives.”

Michael Hinsley is one of the 79 men who graduated the program in 2024. He said he sought out the farm after hearing his friend was succeeding there.

“I got addicted to fentanyl, it was a rough time,” Hinsley said.

Hinsley said he had spent years trying to break his addiction by himself with no success. However, once he moved to the farm, he was able to regain control of his life.

“They changed my life,” Hinsley said. “Not only are we getting clean off of drugs and alcohol, but we are changing our lives.”

“They are not using drugs, they are not drinking, they are not committing criminal acts. They have completely changed their lives around,” McPherson said.

Hinsley admitted the journey was not easy, but said the reminder of the animals relying on his assistance each morning kept him going.

“It was one of the hardest things I have ever done. It builds character. It gives you a purpose,” Hinsley said.

Though Hinsley moved to the farm with the goal of helping the land and animals, he said he left realize the roles were reversed.

“In turn for that, they take care of us,” Hinsley said.

