Man convicted of sexually assaulting 6-year-old neighbor during game of hide-and-seek

By Zach Rainey

Click here for updates on this story

COLLETON COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — A South Carolina man has been convicted of sexually assaulting a young girl during a game of hide-and-seek in Walterboro.

James Austin Edward Townsend Jr, 22, of Walterboro, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old neighbor in March 2023 during a game of hide and seek.

“This young girl was very brave to quickly come forward,” said Julie Kate Keeney of the Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, who prosecuted the case.

The then 6-year-old girl first disclosed her “secret” to an older sister. The girl said that Townsend “touched where I go to the bathroom.” The older sister then told their mother who then called law enforcement. The girl also provided a forensic interview in which she described the abuse occurring behind a building near Townsend’s home.

“Sexual abuse thrives in secrecy,” said Jennifer Talley, RN, BSN, SANE-A of the Fourteenth Circuit Victims Services Center, who treats victims of sexual assault. “This can be sometimes confusing for children because kids oftentimes equate secrets with surprises like a birthday party or gift. As parents, it’s important to differentiate between those two things in age-appropriate conversations with our children.”

Talley recommends parents keep and maintain open communication with their children. Additional resources are available by visiting the Child Abuse Prevention Association of Beaufort’s website. RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) also offers safety support for parents.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.