Suspect who killed woman, boy, also killed by police Friday in the Northland

By Sam Hartle , Marlon Martinez, Lauren Wolfe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — A suspect wanted in a deadly overnight crime spree in the Northland was shot and killed by local and federal authorities Friday morning.

Platte County Sheriff Capt. Jeffrey Shanks said law enforcement received a call around 11:15 p.m. Thursday about a shooting at a car wash near the intersection of Vivion Road and NW High Drive.

It was at the car wash where Shanks says the suspect, identified as George C. Manning, shot and killed an innocent woman who was driving a Hyundai.

Manning took the stolen Hyundai and drove to a nearby residence in the 4400 block of NW 50th Street.

Once at the home, Manning opened fire on a juvenile boy and adult female at the home. The boy died from his injuries. The adult female was transported to an area hospital where she was receiving treatment Friday morning.

Before Manning left the home, he kidnapped a 5-year-old girl. Police say the adult female was the mother to the boy who died and the 5-year-old girl who was abducted.

The abduction prompted authorities to issue an Amber Alert early Friday morning.

As law enforcement attempted to locate Manning and the girl, it’s believed the pair drove to Kansas in the stolen Hydunai.

At a news conference Friday morning, Capt. Shanks said that at some point, Manning released the 5-year-old girl to one of his relatives.

With news that the girl was safe, officials canceled the Amber Alert and turned their focus to locating Manning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says members of the region’s career criminals task force located Manning just after 7 a.m. walking along Vivion Road not far from where he originally shot and killed the woman at the car wash.

A highway patrol spokesperson said officers with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations agents spotted Manning armed with a weapon.

Law enforcement eventually opened fire on Manning, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“It’s been a very long night,” Shanks said late Friday morning.

