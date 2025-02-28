The Haute Enchilada files lawsuit against Vistra Energy over damages in Moss Landing battery fire

By Sergio Berrueta

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION) — A local business in Moss Landing has filed a new lawsuit against Vistra Energy citing “negligence” among other claims.

Owners Kim and Luio Solano of The Haute Enchilada Cafe and Gallery filed the 34-page suit soon after closing their doors indefinitely.

The lawsuit also claims that Vistra knew or should have known the risks of storing the batteries in a way that could overheat to catch fire.

It also finds them liable for how said batteries are stored and for failing to reduce fire risk.

“The battery storage method Vistra employed was unsafe, unstable, and prone to creating, in effect, a chemical and heavy metal powderkeg if one or more battery modules were to fail and catch fire. And on information and belief, Vistra and LG knew that the battery storage method was unsafe” claims page 16 of the lawsuit.

Other companies listed are Dynergy Operating Company, Moss Landing Power Company, Moss Landing Energy Storage, LG Energy Solution and Luminant Power Generation.

This is the second lawsuit filed against Vistra Energy as a civil suit was earlier this month with PG&E also listed in the suit.

