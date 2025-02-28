Truck falls 20 feet into the ocean

By Adam Bartow

SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine (WMTW) — A pickup truck ended up upside down in the water along the coast of Southwest Harbor on Thursday.

Firefighters say the brakes on the truck failed and the driver went across the dock at Dysarts Great Harbor Marina, through the barricade and fell to the water 20 feet below.

The driver was able to get out of the truck and climb back onto the dock. His only injury was a cut to his hand.

The truck was upside down with the back end on the dock and the nose of the truck resting on the mud at low tide.

Firefighters quickly put an absorbent boom in the water around the truck to contain any fluids that leaked from the truck.

A barge and crane were brought in to lift the truck out of the water and float it to the Manset Dock, where it was loaded onto a tow truck.

