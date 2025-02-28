Video shows Inglewood man try to wave down firefighters moments before deadly shooting

By Leanne Suter

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) — New video shows a man try to flag down a passing fire truck for help moments before he was killed during a confrontation with suspected catalytic converter thieves outside his Inglewood home.

Loved ones describe Juan Sanchez, 48, as a loving husband, father and grandfather who was the sole supporter for his family. But his life ended early Tuesday morning when he tried to stop thieves from stealing his neighbor’s catalytic converter.

Sanchez was shot and killed, and now his family is demanding answers.

Ring video shows Sanchez waving frantically at the fire engine as it goes down the street and out of the camera’s view.

“It’s upsetting. It’s just a thought of what could’ve happened at that moment, they were right next to my brother, if they would have stopped, they would’ve saved a life,” Juan’s sister Susana Sanchez told Eyewitness News.

Footage of the theft shows one of the suspects walk up and crawl under a car, followed by sounds of a saw. Seconds later, Sanchez walks up.

One of the thieves threatens him with a metal bar. They exchange words as the fire truck, believed to be an L.A. County vehicle, drives by with its lights on.

Sanchez tries desperately to get their attention. But just after it turns the corner, the gunshot rings out.

“My brother frantically waved them down, and they drove past my brother,” Susana Sanchez said. “About two seconds later he was shot in the chest.”

As family and friends continue to gather in front of his home, they’re demanding answers on many levels.

“We have many more questions,” Susana Sanchez said. “From the criminals – just finding justice. From the fire department – why didn’t you stop? Or why didn’t you return as soon as you heard the gunshot when you were at the end of the block?”

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the Sanchez family.

Police released images of the suspect vehicle, described as a gold, 2002-2006 Toyota Camry sedan with tinted windows and a sunroof. The car’s left front fog light is out, police said.

Inglewood police are searching for two suspects.

