Woman found dead outside Queens home, man charged with murder

Published 11:43 AM

By Phil Taitt

    OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) — Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the death of a 64-year-old woman in Queens.

Juliet Kashidas-Singh was found dead just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday outside her home on 103rd Avenue in Ozone Park.

When police arrived, they found Kashidas-Singh unresponsive and lying in front of her home.

Detectives believe she was strangled, but the medical examiner will determine the cause of death. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her death was ruled a homicide and 40-year-old Francisco Sevilla was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Detectives believe the suspect knew his victim, but they are still working on the exact relationship.

Sources say it may have stemmed from a dispute over money and it appears the suspect hired the victim’s family’s construction company to do work.

The Medical Examiner will determine the victim’s official cause of death.

