WSU vet school saves puppy that nearly died in fire

By Melissa Luck

PULLMAN, Wash (KXLY) — A puppy rescued from a house fire in Moscow, Idaho last week will make a full recovery thanks to the team at Washington State University’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

WSU shared the story of Yuna, who was pulled from this fire.

The five-month-old pit bull mix suffered smoke inhalation and was rushed to WSU and was placed on a ventilator.

“When I saw her on the ventilator, I was not sure if she was going to make it,” said Dr. Claudia Huerta, a veterinary resident in emergency and critical care who oversaw Yuna. “These are complicated cases that have a guarded prognosis, but each day she got stronger and stronger and her breathing continued to improve.”

Within 48 hours, Yuna was breathing on her own and doing well.

“I can’t thank the Moscow firefighters or the veterinarians or anyone who’s put in any sort of financial, emotional, or physical support for us enough; I’ll be thanking them for the rest of my life,” said Renae Shrum, who recently adopted Yuna from the Whitman County Humane Society. “Stuff can be dealt with and replaced, and our house can be rebuilt. I’m just grateful for the fact that I have my husband and my daughter and at least two of our animals,” Renae said.

