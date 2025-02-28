‘Your time is short’: Sheriff has warning after more than 30 arrested in drug busts

By Derrick Shaw

Click here for updates on this story

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Florida (WBBH) — More than 30 people were arrested in Charlotte County in recent months as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation. The charges include selling, delivering, and trafficking methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, its narcotics unit conducted multiple investigations targeting drug activity throughout the county.

Those arrested now face various drug charges, some carrying mandatory prison sentences of up to seven years. All suspects were booked into the Charlotte County Jail.

Sheriff Bill Prummell said the operation should serve as a warning to others involved in the drug trade.

“Have these people not been paying attention? We won’t stand for it in Charlotte County, so either quit pushing your poison or get out,” Prummell said. He also cautioned that more arrests could be coming. “To anyone we didn’t include in this roundup that thinks maybe they got away with something, believe me, your time is short.”

CCSO did not release additional details about the arrests but emphasized their commitment to combating drug-related crimes in the county.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.