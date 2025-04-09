DoorDasher’s Tesla provided evidence to help police charge driver in road rage shooting

By Steve Kaut

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KSHB) — Footage from a man’s Tesla he used to deliver meals for DoorDash helped police charge him with firing gunshots at a man’s van in a road rage incident.

Adam Burnett is charged in Jackson County Court with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action, according to a court document.

The shooting happened March 23 at West 69th Terrace and Pennsylvania Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

The victim told police he was cut off while driving his Ford E-350 van by a man in a black Tesla.

Burnett called 911 and told a call taker a white panel van tried to ram him.

During the call, a man’s voice was heard threatening to shoot a van that was trying to back up into him, and “multiple gunshots” were heard, according to the court document.

The call was recorded and saved.

Burnett called police after his Tesla was seized by law officers.

He told police he was “door dashing” when he passed a white van using a turn lane.

Burnett told police the driver of the van tried to run his car into parked vehicles, according to the court document.

He also told police the van’s driver later turned in front of his car, so he called 911.

When he and the van driver were stopped at an intersection, Burnett said the van driver put his vehicle into reverse and tried to ram Burnett’s car.

Burnett told police he fired 17 shots from a handgun because he felt threatened by the van driver.

The court document states Burnett said he believed the van driver was the aggressor and he was acting in self-defense.

The Tesla recorded the incident.

Detectives searched the car and found an empty, black 16-round magazine.

The car’s video on a USB drive matched the video provided during the detective’s interview with Burnett.

It showed Burnett ran multiple stop signs to catch up to the van and also showed opportunities for Burnett to stop trying to catch the van.

While the video did not capture Burnett firing the weapon, a left repeater camera view showed what appeared to be smoke from a gun firing and shell casings falling to the ground from the driver’s side of the video, according to the court document.

