Former town clerk accused of embezzling more than $47,000 in town funds

HOT SULPHUR SPRINGS, Colorado (KOAA) — The former town clerk of Hot Sulphur Springs is accused of embezzling more than $47,000 in town funds during her tenure.

Jessica Webb, 51, of Hot Sulphur Springs was arrested on Saturday for money laundering, theft, embezzlement of public property and first-degree official misconduct. She posted bond and was later released from the Grand County Jail.

Court documents show that Webb became Hot Sulphur Springs’ town clerk on February 21, 2019, and was fired in August 2023.

The investigation began on Oct. 11, 2023, when Mayor Ray Tinkum brought concerns to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. Due to its complexity, detectives requested help from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) High Tech Crime Unit.

According to Webb’s arrest affidavit, Tinkum spent months trying to get information on the town’s finances from Webb once he took office in November 2022. After gaining access in April 2023, he and current town clerk Katie Ladrig “noticed several discrepancies,” including alleged charges for massages and gas at the Mini Merc in Hot Sulphur Springs.

According to court documents, Tinkum told investigators that, against his wishes, the town board members and town attorney told Webb they would not report her to law enforcement if she agreed to pay the town $11,000. Webb agreed to pay that amount as long as the town released her retirement account. The affidavit states that the town did not accept that condition, and an agreement was never reached.

After the failed agreement, half of the town board wanted to report the alleged crimes to CBI, according to court documents. The town board also considered going directly to the district attorney’s office. However, “neither contact ever happened,” so Tinkum decided to contact the sheriff’s office.

Following an evaluation of multiple bank and account records, investigators allege that Webb placed a total of $47,820.99 of unauthorized charges on the town’s business Visa card throughout her employment.

Some of the unauthorized purchases were made at Target, Walmart and Kremmling Hospital. Webb also allegedly used town funds to pay her utility bills.

According to her arrest affidavit, Webb only provided one expense reimbursement form during her tenure.

