Mike VII, LSU’s live tiger mascot, undergoes routine dental cleaning and exam

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (KTBS) — Mike VII, LSU’s live tiger mascot, received a routine dental cleaning and exam on Saturday by a team from the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine. The team was overseen by Rhett Stout, DVM, PhD (LSU 1994, 2003), DACLAM, professor and director of the Division of Laboratory Medicine and LSU’s attending veterinarian. The exam and dental cleaning took place in Mike’s night house on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge.

Mike was fully anesthetized by Patricia Queiroz-Williams, DVM, professor of veterinary anesthesiology and interim director of the LSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital; Gabriel Castro Cuellar, BSc, DACVAA, assistant professor of veterinary anesthesia; and Heather Gozzard, DVM, anesthesia resident. In addition to the oral exam and full dental cleaning, an ophthalmologist examined Mike’s eyes, and doctors drew blood for analysis.

Melissa Blazevich, DVM (LSU 2016), DAVDC, assistant professor of veterinary dentistry and oral surgery, performed an oral exam and cleaned Mike’s teeth, with the assistance of veterinary dental technician Meg Quinn. Renee Carter, DVM (LSU 2000), DACVO, professor of veterinary ophthalmology, assisted by veterinary technician Leigh Ann Burton, LVT, performed an eye exam. Other members of the medical team included Wesley Burnside, BVMS, MRCVS, associate director of the Division of Laboratory Medicine; Patrick Hall, DVM (LSU 2023) and Kelsea Hill, DVM, laboratory animal residents; and Madison Vicknair and Bailee Weems, veterinary student caretakers for Mike VII.

“Mike’s exam went well. We were able to give him a full dental cleaning, oral exam, and eye exam. We also drew blood, which will be evaluated at the LSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital. Based on what we observed yesterday, Mike appears to be in good health,” said Dr. Stout.

About Mike VII, LSU’s Live Tiger Mascot

Mike VII is the only live tiger mascot in the U.S. He lives on the Baton Rouge campus in a habitat that includes a 14,000 square foot yard with two pools, grass, and other natural substrates. He also has a climate-controlled night house, providing another 1,000 square feet. The LSU School of Veterinary Medicine is responsible for Mike’s daily and medical care.

About LSU Vet Med: Bettering lives through education, public service, and discovery

The LSU School of Veterinary Medicine is one of only 33 veterinary schools in the U.S. and the only one in Louisiana. LSU Vet Med is dedicated to improving and protecting the lives of animals and people through superior education, transformational research, and compassionate care. We teach. We heal. We discover. We protect.

